New Delhi: Global carmakers want to shield exports of their Indian units from the threat of Chinese carmakers' sales surge by using the edge of the country's carmakers in emerging markets like the Middle East, South America and Africa, where electrification has not yet gained a foothold. Suzuki Motor Corp., Hyundai Motor Corp., and the Volkswagen Group are among the companies looking to ramp up exports from India, with a special focus on markets where Chinese carmakers have not yet established a foothold.