4

Hyundai

Hyundai is set to raise prices by up to 3 per cent across its full lineup, which ranges from the Grand i10 to the Ioniq 5. The company cites rising input costs, increased commodity prices and operational expenses as the reason for this increase. Tarun Garg, COO of HMIL, noted that Hyundai had absorbed costs as much as possible but must now pass on some burden to customers. The price rise may also impact the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV.