Starting April 1, 2025, Indian car buyers will face increased costs as numerous automakers have declared price hikes across their product ranges. The reasons stated for these increases include rising input and commodity prices along with escalating operational expenses. Below is a brand-specific overview of the forthcoming price adjustments:
Mahindra & Mahindra
Mahindra & Mahindra will also increase prices across its SUV and commercial vehicle range starting in April 2025 with increments of up to 3 per cent. The manufacturer attributes the higher prices to rising input costs and escalated commodity prices, among other factors. This will be Mahindra's second price increase in 2025.
Tata Motors
Tata Motors is set to raise prices by 3 per cent across all ICE, CNG and electric models including the Nexon, Punch, Curvv, Harrier, Safari, Tigor, Tiago, Altroz and Tata’s electric lineup. The company has stated the increase is necessary to counteract rising input costs marking Tata’s second price rise in 2025.
Maruti Suzuki
Maruti Suzuki has announced yet another price increase across its full model range with the exact amount still undisclosed. The company indicates that rising input costs and operational expenses are the main factors driving the increase. This will constitute Maruti Suzuki’s third price hike of 2025 following increases in January (4 per cent) and February (1 per cent to 4 per cent).
Hyundai
Hyundai is set to raise prices by up to 3 per cent across its full lineup, which ranges from the Grand i10 to the Ioniq 5. The company cites rising input costs, increased commodity prices and operational expenses as the reason for this increase. Tarun Garg, COO of HMIL, noted that Hyundai had absorbed costs as much as possible but must now pass on some burden to customers. The price rise may also impact the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV.
Kia
Kia will increase prices by as much as 3 per cent across its entire lineup due to heightened commodity prices and supply chain expenditures. Hardeep Singh Brar, VP of Sales and Marketing stated that Kia is absorbing a part of the increased costs but needs to adjust pricing to maintain quality and technology standards.
Honda
Honda will implement a price hike for its entire range, including the Amaze, City, City e:HEV, and Elevate. However, the specific percentage increase has not yet been revealed. This decision is driven by increased input costs and operational expenses, making it Honda’s second price adjustment in 2025 after an increase in January.
Renault
Renault plans to increase prices by up to 2 per cent for models such as the Kiger, Kwid and Triber, attributing the rise to higher input costs. Renault’s CEO, Venkatram Mamillapalle, mentioned that the company had absorbed costs for a significant time but needed to raise prices to uphold quality. This marks Renault’s first price adjustment since February 2023.
BMW
BMW will raise prices by up to 3 per cent for all models, including the BMW 2 Series, BMW XM, MINI Cooper S and Countryman. Although the company has not specified an exact reason, it is believed that rising input costs are influencing this decision. Notably, BMW is the first luxury brand to announce a price increase for the new financial year.