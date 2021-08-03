2 min read.Updated: 03 Aug 2021, 09:36 PM ISTReuters
The corporate average fuel efficiency (CAFE) rules require automakers to cut carbon emissions through the launch of electric cars or vehicles that use alternative fuels
Indian automakers are seeking an extra year to meet tighter rules on fuel efficiency, aimed at reducing carbon emissions, as the companies reel from the financial impact of COVID-19, sources told Reuters.
The industry body leading the effort, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), was expected to meet the transport minister on Tuesday to seek a one-year delay in complying with the rules, due to take effect from next April, said the sources, who have direct knowledge of the plans.