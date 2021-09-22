Indian EV company has launched Detel EV Easy Plus two-wheeler. The new e-bike comes with a price tag of ₹39,999 (excluding GST). The company has announced that the new EV Easy Plus will be available pan India through Detel India's website.

Interested buyers can book the new EV Easy Plus with a token amount of ₹1,999. The total price after GST will come down to ₹41,999. The balance ₹40,000 for the electric vehicle will need to be paid 7 days before the delivery.

The Gurugram-based 2 wheeler EV manufacturer has curated a network of booking partners in different locations including Haryana, Delhi, and West UP.

The two-wheeler will be available in two colour variants: silver grey and metallic red.

View Full Image Detel Easy EV plus in grey colour

According to the company's official website, the new EV Easy Plus comes with a driving range of 60 km and a top speed of 25 kmph. It gets a 20Ah battery, which is place below the rider's seat. It gets drum brakes on both tyres. The EV also gets a more than decent 170mm ground clearance.

The company also offers Detel Easy plus Roadside assistance, services, and insurance, Detel Easy Plus will be available for purchase with the EMI option as well. The Detel Easy plus can be charged on any 5 Ampere slot.

Commenting on the same, Dr. Yogesh Bhatia, Founder, Detel said “We aim to accelerate the process of EV adoption in India. Our second product also compliments the brand and reaffirms its value proposition which is the right combination of affordable price & quality technology for end customers. With EV day being just around the corner, it's an excellent opportunity for Detel Easy Plus to hit the road."

