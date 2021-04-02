Indian cricketer thanks Anand Mahindra for Thar SUV as a gift

Apart from T Natrajan, Anand Mahindra has also offered the gift to Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini

The Indian cricket team had registered a memorable victory against Australian team earlier this year. To celebrate the success of the team and to encourage the young players of the team, Chairman of Mahindra, Anand Mahindra, gifted six cricketers in the team for their performance at the recent Test series in Australia.

In his tweet, Natrajan said, “Playing cricket for India is the biggest privilege of my life. My #Rise has been on an unusual path. Along the way, the love and affection, I have received has overwhelmed me. The support and encouragement from wonderful people, helps me find ways to #ExploreTheImpossible."

He further added, "As I drive the beautiful @Mahindra_Thar home today, I feel immense gratitude towards Shri @anandmahindra for recognising my journey & for his appreciation. I trust sir, that given your love for cricket, you will find this signed shirt of mine from the #Gabba Test, meaningful."

Apart from Natrajan, Anand Mahindra has also offered the gift to Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini.

Sundar and Natarajan had made their debuts in the fourth Test at Gabba and both players went on to script crucial performances. Shardul Thakur had played his first Test in 2018, but he walked off the park after bowling just 10 balls due to injury.

Siraj had lost his father before the series against Australia started, but he decided to stay back to fulfil the dream of his father.

Anand Mahindra, while making the announcement of offering the new SUV claimed that he did that to exhort young people to believe in themselves & 'Take the road less travelled.