Indian E-bicycle startup AlphaVector launches first product Meraki

Mr Vishal Chopra, Co-Founder, AlphaVector, said, “We are excited to announce the launch of our flagship e-bicycle in India, which we believe is going through a Cycling Revolution. While the pandemic has piqued consumer interest in bicycles, innovation and customer-centricity will be the game-changers in this industry. With the launch of this e-bicycle, we are pedalling the extra mile for each of our riders in an effort to make their every ride better than the last. We also aim to contribute to the adoption of e-bicycles in India in line with the Government’s initiative of introducing smart mobility and ultimately build smarter and sustainable cities for citizens."