Indian e-bike company EMotorad (EM) recently launched its first overseas operations in UAE. Besides its launch in Dubai, Pune witnessed the opening of EMotorad’s first exclusive showroom, Wheelzip Mobility.

EMotorad is expecting a major opportunity in the UAE market. The company will also showcase its international range of EV products on a global level during the upcoming Dubai Expo in October 2021.

The four e-bikes to be introduced for UAE by EMotorad are T-Rex, Doodle, Trible and ENER-G. The bookings for the e-bikes are currently open. The brand also plans to go live on online marketplaces such as Amazon, Noon.com besides the official website.

“Dubai is the gateway to the world. And our motto to come to the UAE is to cater to a broader segment of the audience. We wish to work very closely with our overseas partners as well as the government. Also, with the Dubai Expo coming, we found this to be the perfect time for us to step in, as it attracts prominent people from around the world," said Aditya Oza, Co-founder, and CMO, EMotorad.

To deliver products in the Middle-East markets, EM has partnered with EZYTRONIX. The companies will also pool expertise for technological innovations for better quality and more durable products.

“EM is one of the largest e-bike manufacturing companies in the world with four factories in China and one in India and has clients in over 72 countries. It has successfully established its brand name in India and will now follow in UAE. This makes EM a reliable and strong partner to fulfill supply chain requirements," mentioned Kaustubh Kulkarni & Mahesh Deshmukh, Partners at EZYTRONIX.

“Among the four e-bikes to be launched in UAE, Doodle and T-Rex are already doing wonderfully in India. We are adding ENER-G and Trible, which perfectly match their use-cases in this market. While ENER-G is a mini scooter, exclusively designed for the delivery segment, Trible is a tri-fold e-bike for the last-mile commute. And it's a pick-up and go e-bike that suits the UAE market to perfection," Rajib Gangopadhyay, Founder, EMotorad shared.

EMotorad was founded in 2020. EM sells three products in India- EMX, T-Rex (mountain e-bike, designed for rough terrain), and Doodle (fat tyre foldable SUV of e-bikes). The company claims to have sold over 10,000 units with annual revenue of $15 million.

