Indian electric motorcycle start-up commences delivery of Kridn

"Hyderabad and Bengaluru have shown very high interest in pre-bookings, therefore we have started from these cities. Dealer feedback from test rides shows that the customers are surprised at the excellent performance in speed and power coming from an electric motorcycle. Customers are also happy about riding a powerful motorcycle without gears. The only part which requires explanation is how the total cost of ownership is actually lower than petrol vehicles. Therefore, Finance at low interest rates, will definitely play an important role in EV adoption," said Gaurav Uppal, CEO, One Electric.