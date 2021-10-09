Indian EV brand EMotorad reveals new products at Dubai Expo 2020

“The world of EV is more inclined towards the utilization of e-bikes, and we open them up and want to utilize this opportunity of being at Expo. We have got a lot of business deals, partnerships, and B2B business from the experts present at the event. The experience so far has been really good, and have got many competitors across the globe in the event. We don’t really see them as our competitors, but our co-players. EV as a fleet needs a lot of co-players to probably exist", said Rajib Gangopadhyay, Founder, EMotorad.