Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Auto News >Indian EV brand EMotorad reveals new products at Dubai Expo 2020

Indian EV brand EMotorad reveals new products at Dubai Expo 2020

Premium
The EMotorad pavilion is displaying 9 e-bikes - EMX, T-REX, Doodle, Trible, Ener-G, Lil E, Malta, Atlantis, Rogue
1 min read . 05:48 PM IST Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

  • The EV brand is displaying nine models at the Expo 2020 and some of them haven't been launched yet

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Indian EV brand EMotorad has showcased its 9 e-bikes at the Dubai Expo 2020. The e-bike manufacturers have entered the UAE market with their existing and new product line-up. EMotorad is showcasing a portfolio of e-bikes that have not been released in India as well.

Indian EV brand EMotorad has showcased its 9 e-bikes at the Dubai Expo 2020. The e-bike manufacturers have entered the UAE market with their existing and new product line-up. EMotorad is showcasing a portfolio of e-bikes that have not been released in India as well.

“Through this Expo, we want to create mass awareness not just for e-bikes but electric mobility too, to the consumers, businessmen, and end-users coming from all across the globe. We are also looking for lucrative business opportunities, partnerships, and exploring new markets. We would like to understand the needs and requirements of each and every individual client", said Kunal Gupta, CEO, EMotorad.

“Through this Expo, we want to create mass awareness not just for e-bikes but electric mobility too, to the consumers, businessmen, and end-users coming from all across the globe. We are also looking for lucrative business opportunities, partnerships, and exploring new markets. We would like to understand the needs and requirements of each and every individual client", said Kunal Gupta, CEO, EMotorad.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Dubai Expo 2020 opened on Thursday. The EMotorad pavilion is displaying 9 e-bikes - EMX, T-REX, Doodle, Trible, Ener-G, Lil E, Malta, Atlantis, Rogue. This is the company’s maiden appearance at the Dubai Expo.

“The world of EV is more inclined towards the utilization of e-bikes, and we open them up and want to utilize this opportunity of being at Expo. We have got a lot of business deals, partnerships, and B2B business from the experts present at the event. The experience so far has been really good, and have got many competitors across the globe in the event. We don’t really see them as our competitors, but our co-players. EV as a fleet needs a lot of co-players to probably exist", said Rajib Gangopadhyay, Founder, EMotorad.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Elon Musk blames ‘last minute concerns’ for delay in FS ...

Premium

EV charging infrastructure company Magenta announces co ...

Premium

MG ZS EV refreshed version unveiled with enhanced drivi ...

Premium

Govt wants EV sales penetration of 30% for private cars ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!