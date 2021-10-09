Indian EV brand EMotorad reveals new products at Dubai Expo 2020

Indian EV brand EMotorad reveals new products at Dubai Expo 20201 min read . 05:48 PM IST
- The EV brand is displaying nine models at the Expo 2020 and some of them haven't been launched yet
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Indian EV brand EMotorad has showcased its 9 e-bikes at the Dubai Expo 2020. The e-bike manufacturers have entered the UAE market with their existing and new product line-up. EMotorad is showcasing a portfolio of e-bikes that have not been released in India as well.
Indian EV brand EMotorad has showcased its 9 e-bikes at the Dubai Expo 2020. The e-bike manufacturers have entered the UAE market with their existing and new product line-up. EMotorad is showcasing a portfolio of e-bikes that have not been released in India as well.
“Through this Expo, we want to create mass awareness not just for e-bikes but electric mobility too, to the consumers, businessmen, and end-users coming from all across the globe. We are also looking for lucrative business opportunities, partnerships, and exploring new markets. We would like to understand the needs and requirements of each and every individual client", said Kunal Gupta, CEO, EMotorad.
“Through this Expo, we want to create mass awareness not just for e-bikes but electric mobility too, to the consumers, businessmen, and end-users coming from all across the globe. We are also looking for lucrative business opportunities, partnerships, and exploring new markets. We would like to understand the needs and requirements of each and every individual client", said Kunal Gupta, CEO, EMotorad.
Dubai Expo 2020 opened on Thursday. The EMotorad pavilion is displaying 9 e-bikes - EMX, T-REX, Doodle, Trible, Ener-G, Lil E, Malta, Atlantis, Rogue. This is the company’s maiden appearance at the Dubai Expo.
“The world of EV is more inclined towards the utilization of e-bikes, and we open them up and want to utilize this opportunity of being at Expo. We have got a lot of business deals, partnerships, and B2B business from the experts present at the event. The experience so far has been really good, and have got many competitors across the globe in the event. We don’t really see them as our competitors, but our co-players. EV as a fleet needs a lot of co-players to probably exist", said Rajib Gangopadhyay, Founder, EMotorad.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!