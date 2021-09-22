EVRE, an EV Charging Infrastructure player and Park+, a smart parking solutions brand, announced their partnership for establishing 10,000 EV charging stations across India over the next two years. The partnership will include collaboration in acquiring spaces for setting-up smart charging & parking hubs for logistics and people mobility segment.

While EVRE will conceptualise design, manufacture, establish, operate and maintain the EV charging infrastructure, Park+ will arrange for and manage the real estate aspect of the hub. Park+ is already live in 1000+ apartments, 250+ Corporate and 30+ Malls.

These stations will be established across high demand areas like shopping complexes, residential townships, Malls, hotels and Corporate tech parks helping in higher utilisation of the EV chargers.

The phase-wise implementation will include setting-up 300 charging hubs in Delhi NCR by the end-of-the-year, 100 in Bangalore and 100 in Mumbai and Pune, leading to building ground-up charging infrastructure for increasing density of stations in a build-up for increased EV adoption in the urban communities. The partnership entails customized revenue-sharing model for each hub with respect to its elements including the property category and location among others.

Commenting on this partnership, Krishna K Jasti, Co-Founder of EVRE said, “This unique partnership provides an incentive to all the stakeholders involved - the EV user, infrastructure provider, Park+ and EVRE by leveraging these high-footfall incentivised parking spaces. In a cyclic manner, these hubs will go a long-way to accelerate the EV adoption in the country. With this partnership, we mark our entry into the Delhi EV ecosystem, and consider the partnership for 10,000 stations as our next step towards sustainable infrastructure to enable hassle-free EV usage through viability and accessibility for the consumers".

Amit Lakhotia, Founder and CEO of Park+ said, “It is extremely important to choose right locations for setting up EV charging stations as only then the utilisation can go high. This is where Park+ is helping EVRE with high footfall locations from its 5000+ parking locations across India. Park+ is helping EVRE to scale across the country and this partnership shall help EVRE in scaling to multiple locations in a much faster way".

