Commenting on this partnership, Krishna K Jasti, Co-Founder of EVRE said, “This unique partnership provides an incentive to all the stakeholders involved - the EV user, infrastructure provider, Park+ and EVRE by leveraging these high-footfall incentivised parking spaces. In a cyclic manner, these hubs will go a long-way to accelerate the EV adoption in the country. With this partnership, we mark our entry into the Delhi EV ecosystem, and consider the partnership for 10,000 stations as our next step towards sustainable infrastructure to enable hassle-free EV usage through viability and accessibility for the consumers".