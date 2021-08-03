EBG-Matics is a telematics device that uses AI and machine learning to analyse rider and vehicle behaviour in order to track and improve efficiency. According to a statement from the company, insurance companies and banks will also benefit from EBG-Matics.

The device follows the 0.5 – 5 – 50 formula, in which 0.5 implies that the vehicle should be repaired within half an hour in case of any downtime or fault, 5 means that vehicles and their assets should last at least 5 years, and 50 means that only 50% of the cost should be spent on maintenance.

As companies don't have data to present to banks and insurance companies, petrol vehicles are granted 90% financing and electric vehicles 70% financing. Electric vehicle fleets may use EBG-Matics’ like technology to show data in order to decide on financing options.

The company claims that it can also assist insurance companies by providing data indicating which riders are driving safely and which are not.

Full analytics data or business intelligence can even be offered to food delivery or logistics firms such as Swiggy, Zomato, Big Basket, or Amazon by using EBG-Matics. The drivers can also be given a driving score.

Vehicle depreciation is another factor that can be modelled by EBG-Matics. The time of actual usage during ownership, driving/parking circumstances, maintenance records, and more can be tracked via EBG-Matics.

The information can also be utilized to provide feedback to manufacturers, dealers, and others. GPS, accelerometer/gyro, bluetooth low energy, increased backup battery, load sensing capabilities, and an edge computer processor will all be available on eBikeGo's electric vehicles. Individual customers can track their driver rating to find areas for development, which can lead to increased safety and lower vehicle ownership costs.

EBG-Matics is included as standard in all eBikeGo fleets and may be used to effectively rate the vehicle's health using the eBikeGo rating system.

“We provide insight to the mobility market with our new innovation - EBG-Matics. Since the safety of our drivers is our first priority, we're combining a number of critical technologies, including IoT and AI, to take vehicle tracking to the next level. In terms of sweetening the value proposition of electric vehicles and making them more accessible to the general public, we believe these technologies have as much potential as the next breakthrough in battery technology" said Irfan Khan, Founder & CEO of eBikeGo.

