The electric scooter from eBikeGo will be much cheaper than the launch price once the buyer includes the additional benefits from various governmental subsidies. The company has announced that deliveries for the new scooter will begin in November.

Rugged scooter will be available in two versions: G1 and G1+, with costs ranging between ₹79,999 (ex-showroom) and ₹99,999 (ex-showroom). The price accounts for the FAME II subsidy, but not the state subsidy.

The Rugged scooter can be booked from Rugged's official website, www.rugged.bike, the electric scooter can be reserved for ₹499 which is refundable in case of cancellation.

The Rugged electric scooter features a 3kW motor that can reach a top speed of 70 km/h. It comes with a 2 x 2 kWh battery that may be replaced. The batteries charge in 3.5 hours and have a range of 160 kilometres.

The scooter has a storage capacity of 30 litres. The body of the electric moto scooter is composed of a cradle chassis and steel frame. The bike comes with an incredible 7-year warranty on the chassis. It includes 12 built-in smart sensors. Using the Rugged App, the user can unlock the bikes and drive the electric bike. It also has an anti-theft feature.

According to the manufacturer, the scooter was created using data obtained from millions of data points analysed by eBikeGo's artificial intelligence-driven fleet management system and EBG Matics (eBikeGo's patented IoT technology) from its B2B and B2C operations.

Rugged will be manufactured in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, in conjunction with Boom Motors. The company expects to reach a production capacity of 1 lakh vehicles soon.

Rugged will open experience centres in nine states. In the upcoming months, it plans to have 3000+ charging stations. Rugged claims it will be available in all cities in India via online pre-booking and offline experience centres.

Irfan Khan, Founder & CEO of eBikeGo said,“We are extremely happy to announce the launch of ‘RUGGED,' India's most sustainable, intelligent, and sturdy electric moto-scooter, after significant study and a three-year wait. It is designed entirely for Indian roads, with 2 x 2 kWh swappable batteries and advanced sensors. RUGGED is also India's first indigenously manufactured hub motor. We at eBikeGo are ecstatic to announce the debut of ‘Rugged,' which will change the face of e-mobility in India and push the limits of innovation in the electric bike category."

