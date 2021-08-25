Irfan Khan, Founder & CEO of eBikeGo said,“We are extremely happy to announce the launch of ‘RUGGED,' India's most sustainable, intelligent, and sturdy electric moto-scooter, after significant study and a three-year wait. It is designed entirely for Indian roads, with 2 x 2 kWh swappable batteries and advanced sensors. RUGGED is also India's first indigenously manufactured hub motor. We at eBikeGo are ecstatic to announce the debut of ‘Rugged,' which will change the face of e-mobility in India and push the limits of innovation in the electric bike category."

