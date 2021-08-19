eBikeGo , an Indian EV company will launch a new ‘Rugged’ electric scooter on 25 August. Rugged will be a new brand from eBikeGo which the company claims will be built to be the strongest electric bike ever built.

The bike has been designed and manufactured entirely in India. The electric bike has received ICAT approval and is eligible for the Fame II subsidy program as well. The bike will be unveiled on 25 August and there will be a limited pre-order window.

eBikeGo claims that the new scooter has been built by using and analysing millions of data points collected by EBGmatics (eBikeGo’s proprietary IoT technology).

Irfan Khan, Founder & CEO of eBikeGo said, “We at eBikeGo decided to take the bull by the horns after waiting for three years for someone to come in and create a robust electric bike that is affordable and can be adopted by the public."

He further added, "After evaluating multiple OEMs in the industry, we zeroed down on Boom Motors for the design and manufacturing of the vehicle. Purely based on the Indian road conditions, the petabytes of data generated from our own delivery and rental operations are shared with Boom Motors founded by Anirudh Ravi Narayanan. This information used as an input matrix for the vehicle’s design and production. We are extremely happy to launch India’s most sustainable, smartest and robust electric moto-scooter ‘Rugged’, which will transform the course of e-mobility in India and push the boundaries of innovation in the electric bike segment."

