Indian EV company eBikeGo to launch new ‘Rugged’ electric scooter. Details here

He further added, "After evaluating multiple OEMs in the industry, we zeroed down on Boom Motors for the design and manufacturing of the vehicle. Purely based on the Indian road conditions, the petabytes of data generated from our own delivery and rental operations are shared with Boom Motors founded by Anirudh Ravi Narayanan. This information used as an input matrix for the vehicle’s design and production. We are extremely happy to launch India’s most sustainable, smartest and robust electric moto-scooter ‘Rugged’, which will transform the course of e-mobility in India and push the boundaries of innovation in the electric bike segment."