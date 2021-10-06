Indian electric two-wheeler manufacturer Okinawa Autotech plans to go 100% localized by the end of this fiscal year. To meet the demand for electric two-wheelers, Okinawa is investing ₹200-250 cr in its new manufacturing plant in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan. Becoming 100% localised is aimed at helping the company attain customer confidence and increase brand trust. Okinawa claims to be the second most selling electric 2 wheeler in India.

Commenting on the development, Jeetender Sharma, MD and Founder, Okinawa Autotech states, “At present, Okinawa is proudly over 92 per cent localized and we are aiming to go for 100 per cent localized components by the end of this year. We are working rigorously with our suppliers to fill in such gaps and reduce our dependence on imports. This will provide a push to local component manufacturers to bolster the domestic supply chain and help to strengthen the automotive industry from its core. The auto sector is one of the key drivers of the Indian economy and we aim to contribute further to the “Make in India. Made for India vision."

Okinawa faces stiff competition from industry biggies such as TVS, Ola, Ather and others. Ola recently made its debut with two new scooters: Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro. The scooters boast of a relatively high range along with some industry-first features.

