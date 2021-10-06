Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Auto News >Indian EV company Okinawa Autotech to be 100% localized by end of fiscal year

Indian EV company Okinawa Autotech to be 100% localized by end of fiscal year

Premium
Okinawa faces stiff competition from industry biggies such as TVS, Ola, Ather and others
1 min read . 04:49 PM IST Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

Okinawa is investing 200-250 cr in its new manufacturing plant in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Indian electric two-wheeler manufacturer Okinawa Autotech plans to go 100% localized by the end of this fiscal year. To meet the demand for electric two-wheelers, Okinawa is investing 200-250 cr in its new manufacturing plant in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan. Becoming 100% localised is aimed at helping the company attain customer confidence and increase brand trust. Okinawa claims to be the second most selling electric 2 wheeler in India.

Indian electric two-wheeler manufacturer Okinawa Autotech plans to go 100% localized by the end of this fiscal year. To meet the demand for electric two-wheelers, Okinawa is investing 200-250 cr in its new manufacturing plant in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan. Becoming 100% localised is aimed at helping the company attain customer confidence and increase brand trust. Okinawa claims to be the second most selling electric 2 wheeler in India.

Commenting on the development, Jeetender Sharma, MD and Founder, Okinawa Autotech states, “At present, Okinawa is proudly over 92 per cent localized and we are aiming to go for 100 per cent localized components by the end of this year. We are working rigorously with our suppliers to fill in such gaps and reduce our dependence on imports. This will provide a push to local component manufacturers to bolster the domestic supply chain and help to strengthen the automotive industry from its core. The auto sector is one of the key drivers of the Indian economy and we aim to contribute further to the “Make in India. Made for India vision."

Commenting on the development, Jeetender Sharma, MD and Founder, Okinawa Autotech states, “At present, Okinawa is proudly over 92 per cent localized and we are aiming to go for 100 per cent localized components by the end of this year. We are working rigorously with our suppliers to fill in such gaps and reduce our dependence on imports. This will provide a push to local component manufacturers to bolster the domestic supply chain and help to strengthen the automotive industry from its core. The auto sector is one of the key drivers of the Indian economy and we aim to contribute further to the “Make in India. Made for India vision."

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Okinawa faces stiff competition from industry biggies such as TVS, Ola, Ather and others. Ola recently made its debut with two new scooters: Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro. The scooters boast of a relatively high range along with some industry-first features. 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Honda announces offers with benefits up to ₹53,000 on ...

Premium

No one seems to care that EVs are catching fire

Premium

BMW sells 93% more cars in Q3, group sales top 1 lakh u ...

Premium

Driving an old vehicle? You may need to pay higher rene ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!