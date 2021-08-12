Indian EV company Zypp Electric starts offering services in Bengaluru, Pune

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The brand has teamed up with grocery, e-commerce, and food tech companies such as Bigbasket, Biddano, Grofers, and Flipkart to provide last-mile delivery in both cities. All deliveries in the two cities will be made by electric scooters with API integration. Furthermore, the corporation will initially deploy 20 battery swapping and charging stations.
According to a statement released by the EV company, women riders account for 10% of all trained riders and All riders are complying with Covid etiquette
Akash Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO of Zypp Electric said, “We are ecstatic to announce the debut of Zypp Electric's last-mile delivery services in two of the country's most important IT hubs: Bengaluru and Pune, using our 100 IoT and AI-enabled electric scooters. In the next three months, we want to expand to a fleet of 1000 electric vehicles in both cities.
Gupta further added, "To gain EV leading positions, we wish to begin our activities in as many places as possible. Our main goal is to work with organizations, businesses, and local retailers to provide environmentally friendly and delivery services using our electric bikes, which will help these communities embrace a carbon-free ecosystem and minimize pollution".