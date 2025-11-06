Indian EV manufacturers post record 2.34 lakh sales in October, steering toward 2 mn target in 2025

According to Vahan data, India’s electric vehicle industry hit a new high in October 2025, selling 2,34,274 units, up 7 per cent year-on-year. The figure beats the previous best of 2,19,722 units from October 2024.

This growth comes even though EVs still attract 5 per cent GST, while internal combustion vehicles became cheaper after the GST 2.0 revision. On average, 7,557 EVs were sold every day during the month.

Growth across all segments Every segment in the EV market grew in October. Two-wheelers and three-wheelers led the numbers, while passenger and commercial EVs showed the fastest growth.

Two-wheelers lead the way Electric two-wheelers made up 61 per cent of total EV sales. The segment sold 1.43 lakh units, up 3 per cent from last year. This is its best-ever monthly figure and the third time it crossed 1.4 lakh units.

Between January and October 2025, sales reached 1.06 million units, up 11 per cent YoY. The industry is likely to cross its 2024 total of 1.14 million in November and end 2025 near 1.25 million units.

The top six brands, including Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor, Ather Energy, Hero MotoCorp, Ola Electric, and Greaves Electric Mobility, held 89 per cent of the market.

Three-wheelers set a new record The electric three-wheeler category achieved its best month yet, selling 70,604 units, up 5 per cent YoY. The segment continues to grow steadily and now contributes 30 per cent of EV sales.

In the first ten months of 2025, e-3W sales hit 6.26 lakh units, a 10 per cent increase over last year. The segment should cross 7 lakh units in November and could end the year near 7.5 lakh, its highest ever. Leaders include Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, Bajaj Auto, YC Electric, and TVS Motor.

Passenger EVs show strong recovery Passenger EV sales jumped 57 per cent YoY to 17,942 units in October, giving the segment an 8 per cent share of total EVs. Demand improved after a weak September, helped by festive season buying.

Tata Motors led with 40 per cent share, followed by JSW MG Motor India, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Kia India, which saw strong demand for its Carens Clavis EV. New players Tesla and VinFast continued their second month of sales in India.

Commercial EVs post fastest growth Electric commercial vehicles saw 121 per cent YoY growth, reaching 1,902 units in October. Light goods carriers formed most of the sales, rising 239 per cent YoY to 1,497 units, driven by growing demand for clean last-mile delivery vehicles. Electric bus sales fell 28 per cent to 290 units, mainly due to fewer state transport orders.

India nears 2 million annual EV sales From January to October 2025, EV makers sold 18.46 lakh units, up 14 per cent YoY. The industry needs only 1.53 lakh more sales to reach the 2-million milestone, likely by November 2025. Total calendar-year sales are expected to close near 2.15 million units, setting a new record for India’s EV market.

EV momentum holds strong despite GST 2.0 October was the first full month after GST 2.0 cut prices for petrol and diesel vehicles. Yet, EV sales hit record levels, showing that demand for cleaner mobility remains firm.