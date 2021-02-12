Indian EV startup Detel introduces new electric two-wheeler

Detel, an Indian electric vehicle manufacturer unveiled an electric two-wheeler “Detel Easy Plus" at India Auto Show 2021 in Mumbai. The company will launch the new two-wheeler in the month of April.

Last year, the company launched an electric two-wheeler-Detel Easy. The company claims that Detel Easy Plus will be the best fit for Indian roads in its price range. It will be available in four colour variants which includes Yellow, Red, Teal Blue and Royal Blue

Commenting on the same, Dr. Yogesh Bhatia, Founder, Detel said “We have been putting all the efforts to fuel the Electric Vehicles revolution in India. This auto show provided us the best stage to showcase the stunning creations of Detel’s genetics. By supporting the Delhi government’s initiative on Switch Delhi campaign, we have taken a step ahead to boost EV adoption by expanding its product portfolio in order to raise the awareness of EV adoption and help combat the air pollution."

Besides this, the company is also planning to bring out a commercial e-vehicle- Detel East Loader by the end of year 2021.

“Detel Foundation has taken an initiative to provide a tree on the sale of Detel electric vehicles. Under this initiative we will provide a token of appreciation to the customers with a personalized certificate highlighting how their purchase from Detel India has helped to contribute to the #Detelgreenindia initiative". said Mrs. Gitika Bhatia , Founder, Detel Foundation.

“The certificate will also have a Geotag for the tree that has been planted in the name of that customer, which will help them to virtually visit the location of the tree". she further added.

