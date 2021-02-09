Indian EV startup eBikeGo begins drive to recycle lithium batteries

"We are extremely pleased to work out something environmentally friendly and to recycle our fleet's batteries in such a way that no e-waste will be generated. In this way, we will not only get the best return on investment in batteries, but also benefit the society at large. It will minimise the need for mining, which is often dangerous for the environment. In FY 2020, high speed electric two-wheeler vehicles (scooters and motorcycles) reported sales of 27,260 units and the numbers will increase in the coming years. Simultaneously, there will be an increase in the number of the disposed batteries. So, this year, our target is to work towards green and clean air and help to reduce pollution substantially" said Dr. Irfan Khan, Founder and CEO of eBikeGo.