Indian EV startup eBikeGo has announced that the company has been registering steady growth in all dimensions. The electric two-wheeler mobility platform has survived both Covid-19 waves in the country and now plans to expand further.

eBikeGo has announced that it has increased the number of fleets from 300 electric scooters to 2100 electric scooters during the pandemic

Earlier the fleet was running up to 25,000 km per day and now it has increased to 1,20,000 km per day as per the increased requirement of the delivery of shipments.

Simultaneously, the month on month revenue of the company has also shown an increase from 15 lakhs to 2.5 Crore during the pandemic. The e-scooters of eBikeGo are currently operating in seven cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Amritsar, Pune, Indore and Bengaluru.

The company also hired more than 70 employees in leadership and managerial level since the outbreak of the pandemic and provided special benefits of Corona Kavach Policy to its employees.

“As per the current demand in online delivery, we have expanded our capacity in terms of fleet and manpower during this pandemic time. While we are building this up, we're also planning on improving our infrastructure, technology and existing facilities to provide ultimate convenience to all networked professionals, trained riders, our key partners, and stakeholders. With the existing tie-ups and increase in the volumes of fleets, we are targeting to fulfill 10,000 electric scooters within the next financial year" said Irfan Khan, Founder & CEO of eBikeGo.

