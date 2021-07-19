Indian EV startup eBikeGo increases fleet to 2,100, hires 70 employees

“As per the current demand in online delivery, we have expanded our capacity in terms of fleet and manpower during this pandemic time. While we are building this up, we're also planning on improving our infrastructure, technology and existing facilities to provide ultimate convenience to all networked professionals, trained riders, our key partners, and stakeholders. With the existing tie-ups and increase in the volumes of fleets, we are targeting to fulfill 10,000 electric scooters within the next financial year" said Irfan Khan, Founder & CEO of eBikeGo.