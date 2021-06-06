Zypp Electric , a last-mile delivery EV startup that uses electric scooters has announced the launch of its services in Hyderabad . The company has started its operation with 100 EV bikers in Hyderabad. With the launch in Hyderabad, Zypp has entered the first city for Zypp Electric to start its operations in Southern India.

The startup has partnered with grocery, e-retail and food tech giants like Bigbasket, SPAR Hypermarkets and Grofers to electrify the last mile delivery. All the deliveries will be done with API integrated electric vehicles. The company will also be installing 20 battery swapping & charging stations.

“We are extremely proud and excited to launch Zypp Electric’s last mile delivery services with our 100 IoT and AI enabled electric scooters in Hyderabad. We plan to expand to a fleet of 500 EVs in the next 3-4 months in the city. We took time to launch operations in South as we 1st wanted to garner EV leadership spot in North. Our major aim is to partner with organizations, businesses, neighbourhood stores to provide eco-friendly and delivery services through our electronic bikes which will help adopt a carbon-free ecosystem to reduce pollution in the city" said Akash Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO of Zypp Electric.

Zypp Electric was founded in 2017. It currently delivers groceries, medicines, food, packages from point A to point B through IoT and AI-enabled scooters. The technology tracks batteries that can be replaced at Zypp swapping stations.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.