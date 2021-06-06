Indian EV startup Zypp Electric launches services in Hyderabad

“We are extremely proud and excited to launch Zypp Electric’s last mile delivery services with our 100 IoT and AI enabled electric scooters in Hyderabad. We plan to expand to a fleet of 500 EVs in the next 3-4 months in the city. We took time to launch operations in South as we 1st wanted to garner EV leadership spot in North. Our major aim is to partner with organizations, businesses, neighbourhood stores to provide eco-friendly and delivery services through our electronic bikes which will help adopt a carbon-free ecosystem to reduce pollution in the city" said Akash Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO of Zypp Electric.