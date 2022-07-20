Indian govt plans mega ₹80,000 crore electric bus contract to curb emissions1 min read . Updated: 20 Jul 2022, 12:51 PM IST
Local production of electric buses in India is expected to grow in tandem with demand.
Local production of electric buses in India is expected to grow in tandem with demand.
State-controlled Convergence Energy Services Ltd. is planning a $10-billion tender for 50,000 electric buses that will drive India’s plans to decarbonize public transport and help meet its goals for net zero emissions.