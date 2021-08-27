Indian Motorcycle has launched the 2022 Indian Chief line-up on the 100th anniversary of the American brand’s debut in the world. Prices of the new Indian bikes start at ₹20.75 lakh (Ex-Showroom).

The new line-up is based on a steel-tube frame and powered by Indian Motorcycle’s Thunderstroke motor. The new 2022 Indian Chief line-up consists of Indian Chief Dark Horse, Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse and Indian Super Chief Limited, all three American V-twins.

The new Indian Chief Dark Horse provides a stripped-down riding experience whereas the new Chief Bobber Dark Horse comes with bulky tires wrapped around spoke wheels, a muscled-up front end and a solo bobber seat. The Super Chief Limited comes with more attributes dedicated towards longer bike rides. The bike comes with saddlebags and a windshield.

Commenting on the price announcement, Lalit Sharma, Country Manager, Polaris India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The Chief is a hallowed brand that has a glorious history and has garnered a steadfast fan following through the years and across the globe. As an ode to this brand on its 100th anniversary, we have launched the new Chief lineup of motorcycles today that will excite every ardent cruiser enthusiast in India with their technological prowess, timeless elegance and modern performance."

Chief models are based on a classic steel welded tube frame. The lineup features a 15.1-litre fuel tank, bobbed rear fender, dual outboard preload-adjustable rear shocks, dual exhaust, LED lighting, keyless ignition, and Pirelli Night Dragon tires. Along with cruise control, Chief riders can adjust throttle response by selecting one of three ride modes: sport, standard or tour.

The bikes get a short wheelbase of 1626 mm, a low seat height of 662 mm and a wet weight as low as 304 kg. The Chief gets conventional 46mm front forks with 132 mm of travel, 28.5-degree lean angle.

Powering all Chief models is Indian Motorcycle’s Thunderstroke 116 (1890cc) engine with 162 Nm of torque. ABS is standard.

Each model delivers a 101 mm round Ride Command system. Riders can operate the system through grip controls or via the digital IPS touchscreen display. Riders can cycle through multiple interfaces, including two different gauge configurations, bike and ride information, and turn-by-turn navigation. If using a wireless helmet communicator, riders can control their music within the Ride Command system once their phone is paired via Bluetooth or USB. Riders can also access phone information, including recent calls, contacts, number pad and text message history. When connected, incoming calls will appear and can be accepted or declined directly through the Ride Command system.

