Indian Motorcycle launches 2022 Chief line-up. Details here

Each model delivers a 101 mm round Ride Command system. Riders can operate the system through grip controls or via the digital IPS touchscreen display. Riders can cycle through multiple interfaces, including two different gauge configurations, bike and ride information, and turn-by-turn navigation. If using a wireless helmet communicator, riders can control their music within the Ride Command system once their phone is paired via Bluetooth or USB. Riders can also access phone information, including recent calls, contacts, number pad and text message history. When connected, incoming calls will appear and can be accepted or declined directly through the Ride Command system.