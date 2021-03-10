American premium bike manufacturer, Indian Motorcycle officially announced the price of its new 2022 Chief lineup in India. The prices of the new line-up start at ₹20,75,922. The new lineup includes new model iterations, technology upgrades, and more extensive accessories. The new models are now available at the Indian Motorcycle dealerships across India.

The new bikes are open for pre-booking, according to a statement from the company. To pre-book these bikes, interested customers can pay a booking amount of ₹3,00,000 at their nearest Indian Motorcycle dealerships across the country.

The Indian Motorcycle new 2022 Chief lineup gets short wheelbase of 64-inches, a low seat height of 26-inches and a wet weight as low as 303 kgs. The Chief’s gets 46mm front forks with 5.2-inches of travel and a 28.5-degree lean angle.

Commenting on the price announcement, Mr. Lalit Sharma, Country Manager, Polaris India Pvt. Ltd said, “Our Chief lineup has a glorified history and is one of the iconic motorcycles of the Indian Motorcycle® portfolio. We are launching this model to pay tribute to the Indian Chief on completing 100 years in the market. We have priced the new Chief lineup keeping in mind the love of our customers for the model. We are looking forward to making history again for our new Chief lineup in the market."

The range of bikes includes the Chief Dark Horse, Chief Bobber Dark Horse and Super Chief Limited.





