Indian Motorcycle to introduce new Chief line up in India by Q2 2020

Indian Motorcycle is set to bring a new line-up of Chief bikes in India . Chief bikes were introduced in the year 1921. To celebrate 100 years of the line-up, the company is bringing these bikes to India.

The company claims that the line-up gets the iconic American V-twin style. The Indian Motorcycle Chief is expected to make its debut in the second quarter of 2021 and capture the Indian market.

All the models are based on a steel-tube frame and powered by Indian Motorcycle’s Thunderstroke motor. The offerings will include the new Indian Chief, Indian Chief Bobber and Indian Super Chief.

Speaking about the new lineup, Mr Lalit Sharma, Country Manager, Polaris India Pvt. Ltd. said, “What could be the best way to celebrate the 100 iconic years of the Indian Chief than to introduce our iconic new lineup of Chief in India. We are looking forward to bringing in the new lineup of motorcycle for the Indian bike lovers. We are very positive that the new lineup will be a huge success for our Indian range of motorcycles."

Mechanical and simple, Chief models are based on a steel welded tube frame. The lineup features a four-gallon fuel tank, bobbed rear fender, dual outboard preload-adjustable rear shocks, dual exhaust, LED lighting, keyless ignition, and Pirelli Night Dragon tires. Along with cruise control, Chief riders can adjust throttle response by selecting one of three ride modes: sport, standard or tour.

Chief riders will have access to over 80 accessories, including parts specifically designed for Chief models, as well as several existing pieces available for Scout and Thunderstroke models.

