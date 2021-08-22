OPEN APP
Home >Auto News >Indian Motorcycle to launch new 2022 Chief line-up this week. Details here

American motorcycle manufacturer, Indian Motorcycle has finally announced the launch date of the new Chief lineup in India. The company has sent out a media invite for the same. The launch event will happen on 27 August at 11:30 AM. 

The announcement for the bike was made in March this year along with the pricing. The 2022 Chief lineup in India will start at a price of 20,75,922. The new lineup includes new model iterations, technology upgrades. To pre-book the bikes, interested customers can pay a booking amount of 3 lakh at their nearest Indian Motorcycle dealerships across the country.

The Indian Motorcycle new 2022 Chief lineup features a short wheelbase of 64-inches, a low seat height of 26-inches and a wet weight as low as 304 kg. The Chief gets conventional 46mm front forks with 5.2-inches of travel, 28.5degree lean angle.

