Indian Motorcycle to launch new 2022 Chief line-up this week. Details here

Indian Motorcycle to launch new 2022 Chief line-up this week. Details here1 min read . 05:58 PM IST
To pre-book the bikes, interested customers can pay a booking amount of ₹3 lakh at their nearest Indian Motorcycle dealerships across the country
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
To pre-book the bikes, interested customers can pay a booking amount of ₹3 lakh at their nearest Indian Motorcycle dealerships across the country
American motorcycle manufacturer, Indian Motorcycle has finally announced the launch date of the new Chief lineup in India. The company has sent out a media invite for the same. The launch event will happen on 27 August at 11:30 AM.
American motorcycle manufacturer, Indian Motorcycle has finally announced the launch date of the new Chief lineup in India. The company has sent out a media invite for the same. The launch event will happen on 27 August at 11:30 AM.
The announcement for the bike was made in March this year along with the pricing. The 2022 Chief lineup in India will start at a price of ₹20,75,922. The new lineup includes new model iterations, technology upgrades. To pre-book the bikes, interested customers can pay a booking amount of ₹3 lakh at their nearest Indian Motorcycle dealerships across the country.
The announcement for the bike was made in March this year along with the pricing. The 2022 Chief lineup in India will start at a price of ₹20,75,922. The new lineup includes new model iterations, technology upgrades. To pre-book the bikes, interested customers can pay a booking amount of ₹3 lakh at their nearest Indian Motorcycle dealerships across the country.
The Indian Motorcycle new 2022 Chief lineup features a short wheelbase of 64-inches, a low seat height of 26-inches and a wet weight as low as 304 kg. The Chief gets conventional 46mm front forks with 5.2-inches of travel, 28.5degree lean angle.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!