Indian Oil to set up 10,000 EV charging stations. Read details
Indian Oil will be setting up 10,000 EV charging stations in the next three years, said the State owned Petroleum refining company. Indian Oil Corporation will be targeting the developing electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem in the country. Currently, it is into production and distribution of fuels such as petrol, diesel, LPG, etc. “We will be setting up 10,000 EV charging stations in the next three years," SM Vaidya, Chairman, Indian Oil Corporation said.

“2000 EV charging stations will be established in the next 12 months and another 8000 in the next two years to achieve target of 10,000 EV charging stations in the next three years," added SM Vaidya.

Last week, Reliance in partnership with BP also announced their plan to develop EV charging stations at its existing fuel pumps. 

