Indian rapper Badshah buys Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II worth ₹12.45 crore. Top 5 exclusive tech-aided features

Celebrities around the world love expensive cars and a lavish lifestyle. The celebrities in India are no different. Badshah, a well-known Indian singer and rapper, has been known for his liking for expensive and exotic cars. Badshah has now become the first musician in India to own a brand-new Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II SUV worth ₹12.45 crore (ex-showroom). With this, he has entered a league of exclusivity.
The Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II SUV is known for being the epitome of luxury. Also, it is the British luxury car marque's attempt to capitalise on the ever-increasing demand and popularity of SUVs. The Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II comes loaded with an abundance of features aided by high-end advanced technology. Interestingly, this is the most expensive SUV in India, with no rivals present at this price point.
The Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II has a redesigned styling with a new front grille, front bumper, and larger 23-inch wheels, alongside an updated interior including a digital instrument cluster, a multimedia system with touch controls, illuminated fascia, and new customisation options like the innovative Duality Twill textile as compared to its predecessor. The Series II focuses on enhanced technology, updated interior materials, and broader personalisation possibilities, meant for the ultra-rich buyers like Badshah. Each Rolls-Royce comes as a bespoke model detailed as per the preference of customisation of the consumer, and the model Badhshah has purchased is also no different. His car comes wearing a bright Blue theme inside the cabin, while the door sills come with metal plates with text embossed, reading the rapper's name.
Here is a quick look at the top 5 exclusive technology-aided features of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II SUV.
The Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II comes with an illuminated radiator grille. The vertical slats of the grille of the luxury SUV come with integrated LED inserts that illuminate the vehicle's front fascia and give it a distinctive look. The illuminated grille is flanked by LED daytime running lights (DRL) that extend to the bumper.
The Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II SUV comes equipped with a digital dashboard inside the cabin, which features a pillar-to-pillar glass panel fascia. It provides a driver display at the instrument cluster along with a touchscreen infotainment system.
The Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II gets the Spirit operating system, which is a new digital platform for entertainment and customisation. The Spirit OS offers the driver the opportunity for colour-customisable instrument cluster dials.
The Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II SUV also gets the Whispers app, which is designed for Rolls-Royce customers. This mobile application allows the Rolls-Royce owners to remotely lock the car, share destinations directly with the SUV, track the vehicle's location, etc.
The Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II SUV comes equipped with a Starlight headliner, which gives the occupants a vibe of being under the starlit sky. The headliner of the SUV sports hundreds of tiny LED lights that twinkle, giving the feel of a starlit sky. The LED lights are handcrafted into the headliner, and this feature is exclusive to Rolls-Royce.
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.