Indian rapper Badshah buys Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II worth ₹12.45 crore. Top 5 exclusive tech-aided features

Celebrities around the world love expensive cars and a lavish lifestyle. The celebrities in India are no different. Badshah, a well-known Indian singer and rapper, has been known for his liking for expensive and exotic cars. Badshah has now become the first musician in India to own a brand-new Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II SUV worth ₹12.45 crore (ex-showroom). With this, he has entered a league of exclusivity.

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II SUV is known for being the epitome of luxury. Also, it is the British luxury car marque's attempt to capitalise on the ever-increasing demand and popularity of SUVs. The Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II comes loaded with an abundance of features aided by high-end advanced technology. Interestingly, this is the most expensive SUV in India, with no rivals present at this price point.

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II has a redesigned styling with a new front grille, front bumper, and larger 23-inch wheels, alongside an updated interior including a digital instrument cluster, a multimedia system with touch controls, illuminated fascia, and new customisation options like the innovative Duality Twill textile as compared to its predecessor. The Series II focuses on enhanced technology, updated interior materials, and broader personalisation possibilities, meant for the ultra-rich buyers like Badshah. Each Rolls-Royce comes as a bespoke model detailed as per the preference of customisation of the consumer, and the model Badhshah has purchased is also no different. His car comes wearing a bright Blue theme inside the cabin, while the door sills come with metal plates with text embossed, reading the rapper's name.

Here is a quick look at the top 5 exclusive technology-aided features of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II SUV.