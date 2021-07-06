Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Auto News >Indian roads may get safer as safety audits mandated at all stages of development

Indian roads may get safer as safety audits mandated at all stages of development

The minister said his vision is to achieve 50% reduction in road accident deaths and zero accidents and deaths by 2030
1 min read . 03:34 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

Inaugurating virtual Symposium on Vehicle crash safety Gadkari said India and other developing countries are witnessing a very high rate of road accidents

New Delhi: Minister for Road Transport & Highways and MSME Nitin Gadkari has said safety audits have been mandated at all stages of road development to reduce accidents.

Inaugurating virtual Symposium on Vehicle crash safety he said India and other developing countries are witnessing a very high rate of road accidents and around 1.5 lakh people are killed every year which is even higher than the Covid deaths.

The minister said his vision is to achieve 50% reduction in road accident deaths and zero accidents and deaths by 2030. Gadkari further said that about 60% deaths are of two wheeler riders.

He said protection and safety of motorcycle traffic is the need of the hour. He said in the global scenario vehicle engineering technology has matured to a great extent and all road engineering measures will improve chances of fatal vehicle crash atleast during the accident event.

The Minister stressed on the importance of training of drivers and establishment of advanced Training Institutes and centres.

Gadkari said it was his moral responsibility to make good roads and improve road infrastructure. He said cooperation ,communication and coordination among all stakeholders is essential to create awareness and achieve our goals .

Gadkari has also asked vehicle manufacturers to give top priority to safety in the vehicle in order to reduce deaths caused by road accidents.

