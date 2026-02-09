Indian two-wheeler makers turn to local assembly to blunt Mexico tariff hike
India’s top two-wheeler exporters say deeper localization and manufacturing flexibility will shield them from Mexico’s tariff hike, even as exports to the market slow sharply this year.
NEW DELHI : India’s top two-wheeler makers, Bajaj Auto Ltd, TVS Motor Company Ltd and Hero MotoCorp Ltd, say deeper localization and flexible manufacturing will help them blunt the impact of higher tariffs in Mexico, India’s largest two-wheeler export market by value.