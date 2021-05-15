Tesla autopilot feature is wildly popular among its enthusiasts but the company has often made it clear that the feature still needs the driver to remain seated on the driver's seat at all time when the car is moving. However, a 25-year-old Indian origin man name Param Sharma has been violating this rule and has been arrested not once but twice.

Param Sharma, who lives in San Francisco, was initially arrested by the police for sitting in the backseat of a moving Tesla car, leaving the driving seat vacant. Soon after he was released, Sharma bought another Tesla and repeated the same stunt again. In an interview with San Francisco Fox affiliate KTVU, he claimed that he does that because he feels safer in the back seat rather than the driver seat.

This guy’s been seen riding in back of this ⁦@Tesla⁩ with his foot on wheel on the Bay Bridge, I-80 & across region. ⁦@CHP_GoldenGate⁩ investigating. No evidence of ⁦@MagicofRahat⁩ or Knight Rider hiding-in-seat trickery. ⁦@instagram⁩ 📹: @paressadalycity pic.twitter.com/y30gBGOaN1 — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) May 11, 2021

Despite his first car being towed away after his first arrest, Param Sharma went on to buy another Tesla Model 3 and repeated the stunt. In an interview he claimed that he will keep doing that as he "pioneered" the driving style. When questioned about the danger he's posing to other people on the road, he claimed that he could still control the car when he wanted to.

The incident has also brought forth the question about Tesla's methods to avoid such behaviour. The company is already under scrutiny for a recent crash in California. The car was suspected to be running on Autopilot, according to the regional highway patrol.

Another crash on 5 May is also under investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The probe is the 29th case involving a Tesla that the federal agency has probed.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.