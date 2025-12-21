Indians may not be able to buy made-in-India Triumph Tracker 400. Key facts

The Triumph Motorcycles Ltd. has launched the made-in-India Triumph Tracker 400 in the UK, at a price of GBP 5,745, which translates to about ₹6.95 lakh in Indian currencies. The Triumph Tracker 400 comes drawing its design influence from the old school, flat-track race bikes. The new motorcycle is actually based on the Triumph Speed 400.

Interestingly, despite being manufactured in India, at the Bajaj Auto's plant, the Triumph Tracker 400 is unlikely to be launched in the Indian market.

Triumph Tracker 400: Why it may not be sold in India? The Tracker 400 is not designed to be as capable as the Triumph Scrambler 400 X, which is available in the Indian market. The Triumph 400, which is more practical offering is also available in the Indian market. Hence, it doesn't make sense to bring the Tracker 400, since its only major USP is the factory-custom design. Also, flat tracker motorcycles are not as popular in India, as the scramblers or roadster models are.

Triumph Tracker 400: Design The Triumph Tracker 400 comes drawing design inspiration from the classic, flat-track race-spec motorcycles. The retro-styled roadster is positioned between the Triumph Speed 400 and Thruxton 400. The new model comes offering a more niche and lifestyle focused iteration of the brand's 400 cc motorcycle platform. The design is what makes it stand apart. It sports a clean and minimalistic design. The key highlights include a round LED headlamp, tracker-style side panel, seat cowl, flat and elongated seat, a compact fuel tank, a sleek tail section delivering a flat tracker stance.

Triumph Tracker 400: Features The Triumph Tracker 400 gets full LED lighting at the front and back, and a semi-digital instrument cluster. However, there is no connectivity options for the instrument cluster. Also, it gets switchable traction control, and dual-channel ABS.

Triumph Tracker 400: Powertrain Powering the Triumph Tracker 400 is a 398.15 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. This engine coms with the state of tune of the Thruxton 400. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox with slip-and-assist clutch. It is capable of churning out 41.42 bhp peak power and 37.5 Nm of maximum torque.