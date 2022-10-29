Indians now inclined to buy bigger cars, says Maruti’s RC Bhargava

The company introduced the second-generation Brezza compact SUV in June, and followed it up with its foray into the growing midsize SUV segment with the Hyundai Creta rivaling Grand Vitara in September. Maruti Suzuki has already secured over two lakh bookings of these SUVs. In the first six months of this financial year, Maruti Suzuki sold over five lakh compact cars posting a growth of 38 percent. This growth is on account of a low base and new model introduction.