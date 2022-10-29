Indians now inclined to buy bigger cars, says Maruti’s RC Bhargava

The Chairman of Maruti Suzuki RC Bhargava, says that Indians are moving towards higher priced SUVs and MUVs and that the automaker is in the ‘phase of transition’ to cater to this ‘shift in composition of the market.’
According to Bhargava, demand for its bread and butter hatchback segment is likely to decline in FY (April 2023-March 2024) in a market which is set to grow by eight percent.
The chairman of India’s largest automaker attributed the decline of the small-car segment to the consistent degradation of the buyer’s affordability. “People with limited income are the hardest hit, and the sustained inflation will further make it difficult. They will take a longer time to build up resources to buy a car, but we do have the models in the entry-level segment for them," stated Bhargava.
Speaking of the market’s transition to higher priced vehicles, Bhargava said, “We will showcase such vehicles planned for launch in 2023-24 at the Auto Expo. These developments must happen as we, as a car manufacturer, must follow our customers. If the profiles and their needs are changing, we too must change with them," Bhargava added.
The company introduced the second-generation Brezza compact SUV in June, and followed it up with its foray into the growing midsize SUV segment with the Hyundai Creta rivaling Grand Vitara in September. Maruti Suzuki has already secured over two lakh bookings of these SUVs. In the first six months of this financial year, Maruti Suzuki sold over five lakh compact cars posting a growth of 38 percent. This growth is on account of a low base and new model introduction.
Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki on Saturday announced that it has recalled 9,925 units of Wagon R, Celerio and Ignis that have been manufactured between August 3 and 1 September, 2022.
The company said that the defect has been detected in rear brake assembly pin. Maruti Suzuki said that considering the safety of customers, it has decided to recall the vehicle for inspection and the faulty part will be replaced free of cost.
