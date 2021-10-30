Indians prefer SUV above 10 lakh, shift in EV and hybrid cars

As the demand for new vehicles continues to increase, people are now looking at discounts that are usually offered at this time of the year. According to the survey data analysed by Grant Thornton Bharat, around 6 in 10 people wait for discounts if they plan to buy a vehicle. As many as 87% respondents expect discounts to be given this festive season. At least half of them agreed that they may be willing to exceed their budget if they get heavy discounts on high-end models. 94% buyers would also check multiple dealerships and look for better and more competitive discounts.

