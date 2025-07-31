India’s auto parts exports face heat as Asian rivals gain edge; all eyes on bilateral trade pact
Summary
New 25% US tariff on Indian goods adds pressure on auto component exports, with investors spooked and rivals like Japan, Vietnam and Indonesia gaining edge.
NEW DELHI : India’s $111 billion auto components industry faces a fresh threat after US President Donald Trump announced a 25% tariff on Indian goods, denting the sector’s edge in its largest export market.
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story