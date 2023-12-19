Bharat NCAP is prepared to unveil the safety ratings for the initial batch of vehicles it evaluated since its inception. Established earlier this year to assess the safety of Indian-made cars, the agency recently conducted its inaugural crash test in December, originally scheduled for December 15. The first safety rating is anticipated to be disclosed later this week.

Established in the vein of the Global NCAP, Bharat NCAP is poised to initiate its first round of vehicle testing from the specified date. Formally launched in August, it serves as India's independent vehicle assessment program. India joins the ranks of the United States, China, South Korea, and Japan as the fifth country globally to have its own domestic car crash test facility.

Previously, cars manufactured in India underwent testing by Global NCAP, but now, Bharat NCAP assumes the responsibility of determining the safety qualifications of cars in India.

As per HT Auto, Tata Motors is among the initial automakers to have purportedly submitted its models for crash testing through Bharat NCAP. Recent reports indicate that the Tata Harrier is the first SUV to undergo the Bharat NCAP crash test in the current month. Launched in India in September of this year, the new Harrier has previously undergone safety assessments by Global NCAP, earning a five-star safety rating, alongside the new Safari SUV.

In the upcoming days, numerous other automakers are anticipated to line up for crash tests at Bharat NCAP. Major players such as Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, and Mahindra are expected to submit up to 10 models for testing.

Kia is also poised to send its two flagship SUVs, the new Seltos and Sonet, for evaluation. Hyundai Motor has already confirmed its intention to have three cars tested by Bharat NCAP, potentially including models like the Exter SUV and the forthcoming new Creta SUV. Notably, Hyundai's Verna was the most recent car to undergo testing by Global NCAP.

Reportedly, Bharat NCAP is set to carry out a range of crash tests encompassing front impact, side pole impact, side barrier impact, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Pedestrian Safety Compliance, and other evaluations. The program intends to introduce rear crash protection and incorporate features such as Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) with Lane Departure Warning in subsequent stages.

