India's Bharat NCAP prepares to unveil first safety ratings for locally tested cars
Bharat NCAP is prepared to unveil the safety ratings for the initial batch of vehicles it evaluated since its inception. Established earlier this year to assess the safety of Indian-made cars, the agency recently conducted its inaugural crash test in December, originally scheduled for December 15. The first safety rating is anticipated to be disclosed later this week.