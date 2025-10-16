Are India’s EV chargers safe? How Chinese components could pose cyber risks

Policy push and localization

Under the PM E-Drive scheme, the government on 26 September notified detailed guidelines to expand India’s public EV charging infrastructure. The scheme will cover up to 80% of the cost of upstream infrastructure—such as power supply, cables, and transformers—for chargers installed in cities and along highways. It will also subsidize 70% of the cost of the EVSE itself. For chargers set up on government premises, the government will bear 100% of both upstream infrastructure and EVSE costs.