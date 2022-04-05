India's EV sales seen doubling led by battery-powered scooters

The switch to clean transport in the South Asian nation is slower than other countries such as China and the U.S. By 2040, just 53% of new automobile sales in India will be electric, compared with 77% in China, according to BloombergNEF. Expensive price tags, lack of options in electric models and insufficient charging stations have led to sluggish adoption of battery vehicles in India.

