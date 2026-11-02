India's F1 dream gets a push as Buddh International Circuit hosts FIA racing after 13 years

The Buddh International Circuit (BIC) in Greater Noida hosted FIA-level racing for the first time in 13 years on 1 November, as the Indian Racing League (IRL) and F4 Indian Championship returned to the venue. Organizers are hoping for a possible return of Formula 1 to India, with the event being an important step in that direction in the Indian motorsport world.

However, the circuit will need significant upgrades before it can host an F1 race again, said Akhilesh Reddy, the chairman of Racing Promotions Private Limited (RPPL). He said it will be necessary to renovate about 30-40% of the track. According to Reuters, The Adani Group-owned circuit last hosted the Formula 1 Indian Grand Prix in 2013, before the race was dropped from the calendar following taxation and regulatory disputes.

Buddh International Circuit needs a 30-40% revamp for the F1 return Speaking to PTI on the sidelines of the Indian Racing Festival, Reddy said the first step towards bringing Formula 1 back would be securing confirmation from the FIA and Formula 1 about their availability and requirements.

Only 30-40% of the track needs to be upgraded, he added, and the entire circuit doesn't have to be rebuilt. The work could begin once the necessary approvals and race dates are confirmed.

The idea of introducing F1 back into India has also been given a second thought. It is believed that the government-appointed task force will evaluate the infrastructure, operational requirements and other challenges related to hosting major international motorsport events.

F1 comeback could cost ₹ 500 crore annually Taxation and financial commitments remain major challenges. Earlier, PTI reported that Formula 1 hopes for clarity on tax rebates before moving forward with plans to return to India.

The annual hosting fees for the local promoters, Adani Group, could also be ₹300 crore to ₹500 crore. Apart from logistics and safety costs, the cost of upgrading the circuit is estimated to be ₹150 crore to ₹200 crore.

Reddy also pointed out the lack of government assistance for motorsports in India. He said that the sport receives a fraction of the support given to other sporting activities and noted that there is no dedicated category for motorsports under the Khelo India programme.

Drivers praise BIC facilities and track layout Despite the proposed upgrades, drivers competing at the Indian Racing Festival praised the circuit's existing condition.

F4 Indian Championship driver Nitiyiso Mabunda spoke about the well-maintained track, with an emphasis on the corners, run-off and facilities. He also said the recent MotoGP race was proof of the circuit's capabilities.

Raoul Hyman of Goa Aces, who raced in the Indian Racing League, added that the track surface and layout were conducive to faster racing cars. Speaking after the race, he said that India has an adequate motorsport base to draw more international motorsport events such as Formula 1 and MotoGP.

Hyman and Mabunda win opening races JA Racing has won Race 1 of Round 2 of the Indian Racing League, being the winner of Goa Aces with a time of 27 minutes and 40.759 seconds. Kolkata's Royal Tigers' Sai Shiva Sankaran was runner-up to Jemma Moore of Kichcha's Kings Bengaluru.