India's F1 dream gets a push as Buddh International Circuit hosts FIA racing after 13 years

The Buddh International Circuit (BIC) in Greater Noida hosted FIA-level racing for the first time in 13 years on 1 November, as the Indian Racing League (IRL) and F4 Indian Championship returned to the venue. Organizers are hoping for a possible return of Formula 1 to India, with the event being an important step in that direction in the Indian motorsport world.

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However, the circuit will need significant upgrades before it can host an F1 race again, said Akhilesh Reddy, the chairman of Racing Promotions Private Limited (RPPL). He said it will be necessary to renovate about 30-40% of the track. According to Reuters, The Adani Group-owned circuit last hosted the Formula 1 Indian Grand Prix in 2013, before the race was dropped from the calendar following taxation and regulatory disputes.

Buddh International Circuit needs a 30-40% revamp for the F1 return Speaking to PTI on the sidelines of the Indian Racing Festival, Reddy said the first step towards bringing Formula 1 back would be securing confirmation from the FIA and Formula 1 about their availability and requirements.

Only 30-40% of the track needs to be upgraded, he added, and the entire circuit doesn't have to be rebuilt. The work could begin once the necessary approvals and race dates are confirmed.

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The idea of introducing F1 back into India has also been given a second thought. It is believed that the government-appointed task force will evaluate the infrastructure, operational requirements and other challenges related to hosting major international motorsport events.

F1 comeback could cost ₹ 500 crore annually Taxation and financial commitments remain major challenges. Earlier, PTI reported that Formula 1 hopes for clarity on tax rebates before moving forward with plans to return to India.

The annual hosting fees for the local promoters, Adani Group, could also be ₹300 crore to ₹500 crore. Apart from logistics and safety costs, the cost of upgrading the circuit is estimated to be ₹150 crore to ₹200 crore.

Reddy also pointed out the lack of government assistance for motorsports in India. He said that the sport receives a fraction of the support given to other sporting activities and noted that there is no dedicated category for motorsports under the Khelo India programme.

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Drivers praise BIC facilities and track layout Despite the proposed upgrades, drivers competing at the Indian Racing Festival praised the circuit's existing condition.

F4 Indian Championship driver Nitiyiso Mabunda spoke about the well-maintained track, with an emphasis on the corners, run-off and facilities. He also said the recent MotoGP race was proof of the circuit's capabilities.

Raoul Hyman of Goa Aces, who raced in the Indian Racing League, added that the track surface and layout were conducive to faster racing cars. Speaking after the race, he said that India has an adequate motorsport base to draw more international motorsport events such as Formula 1 and MotoGP.

Hyman and Mabunda win opening races JA Racing has won Race 1 of Round 2 of the Indian Racing League, being the winner of Goa Aces with a time of 27 minutes and 40.759 seconds. Kolkata's Royal Tigers' Sai Shiva Sankaran was runner-up to Jemma Moore of Kichcha's Kings Bengaluru.

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Mabunda of the team Speed Demons Delhi finished the race in the F4 Indian Championship Round 4 with a time of 32 minutes and 21.842 seconds. Luviwe Sambudla finished second, while Aryan Narola secured third place, both representing Goa Aces JA Racing.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.