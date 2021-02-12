Union Minister Nitin Gadkari unveiled India's first CNG tractor that can reportedly save over ₹1 lakh annually on fuel costs, according to the government. The new tractor introduced today has been converted to CNG from diesel. Union Minister Gadkari is the owns the tractor that was converted to CNG and he was awarded the registration certificate by Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel.

The conversion was carried out jointly by Rawmatt Techno Solutions & Tomasetto Achille India. The government claims that it will help farmers increase their income by lowering operating costs. The government will start establishing retro fitment centres for CNG kits on tractors. The govt plans to set up such centres in every district.

Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Narendra Singh Tomar, Parshottam Rupala and V K Singh were also present at the launch.

According to the government, the new alternate fuel will help save up to ₹1.5 lakh annually on just fuel costs for farmers dependent on tractors for farming. Apart from the pricing, the government claims the benefits of conversion to CNG, is that it is a clean fuel that has the lowest content of carbon and other pollutants.

CNG prices are more consistent as well in comparison to the fluctuating petrol prices; also the average mileage of CNG vehicles is better than that of diesel/petrol-driven vehicles.

