India’s flagship electric luxury car market grows competitive

“On the demand side, EVs are already hitting 10% of our overall sales. When I look at individual segments, for example, the Mini hatch electric compared to the ICE, the penetration is 30%-40%. We do expect we will continue to see a good offtake for EVs with our premium customers because of a variety of factors: one, we provide a private charging network to our customers at home, so they don’t need to rely on any public charging. Secondly, our customers normally have a running distance of, let’s say, between 45 to 50 km a day. So, it’s not like you’re travelling 200-300 km a day that you need to have range anxiety. But even if you needed to travel those distances, we’re building a network of DC fast chargers so you could literally charge while you’re having a coffee. These chargers are accessible 24 hours a day, not just for our, but for all-electric vehicle customers. So our ecosystem within the brand is sufficient to serve the needs of our customers," Pawah said.